Raymond James Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.50.

Shares of ERO opened at C$25.50 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.98 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.60.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

