RChain Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, RChain has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $79.87 million and $236,327.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00923291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.96 or 0.08215500 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,402,841 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.