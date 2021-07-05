Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of RGSEQ stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 204,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
