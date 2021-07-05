Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RGSEQ stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 204,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Real Goods Solar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.