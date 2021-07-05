Realio Network Hits Market Capitalization of $8.62 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $333,222.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00134914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00167810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.80 or 0.99940301 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

