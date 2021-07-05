Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

RLGY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Realogy has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

RLGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

