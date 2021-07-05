ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $119,760.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $58.41 million and approximately $119,760.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

