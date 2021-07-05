Reef Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Reef has a market cap of $192.42 million and approximately $21.00 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00097774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00933898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.