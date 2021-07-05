Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,322,000 after buying an additional 641,756 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after buying an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 521,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after buying an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

