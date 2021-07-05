Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report sales of $34.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.42 million to $36.88 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $446.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

