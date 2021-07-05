Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 186,452 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Enel Chile worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENIC. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 0.93. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.