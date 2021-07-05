Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Itron by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $537,453 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $98.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.72. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

