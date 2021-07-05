Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 552,600 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 552,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $38.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

