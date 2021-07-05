Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.09% of Ferroglobe worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 651,292 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,111,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

