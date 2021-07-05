Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 85,800 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.23% of Western New England Bancorp worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.