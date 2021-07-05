Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 87,576 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 251.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of iRobot worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iRobot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iRobot by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iRobot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of IRBT opened at $91.29 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.64.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

