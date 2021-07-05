Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 282,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.62% of O2Micro International worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OIIM opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.69. O2Micro International Limited has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

