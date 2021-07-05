Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,019 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of TR opened at $33.64 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.