Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.09% of VOXX International worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VOXX International by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $328.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

