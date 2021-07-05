Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120,503 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.81% of EZCORP worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after buying an additional 589,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $333.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

