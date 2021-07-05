Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.32 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MGM Growth Properties worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after buying an additional 237,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 41.2% in the first quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 65,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP opened at $36.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

