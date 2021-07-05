Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Overstock.com worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

