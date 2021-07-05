Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.44% of Preferred Bank worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $63.12 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $949.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

