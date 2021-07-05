Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of MFA Financial worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

