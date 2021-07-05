Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.37 Million Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of HCI Group worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of HCI opened at $96.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

