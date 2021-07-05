Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.40 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of PriceSmart worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PriceSmart by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $892,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,336 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.