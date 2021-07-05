Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.83 Million Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of SVMK worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after buying an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SVMK by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 338,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SVMK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after buying an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,998,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.69.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.