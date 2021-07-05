Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Tata Motors worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTM. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.