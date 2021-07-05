Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.07 Million Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,158,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 246,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,980.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 16,534.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 110,615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $552.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

