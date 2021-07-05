Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Colony Capital worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Colony Capital by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Colony Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13. Colony Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

