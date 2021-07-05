Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $13.39 Million in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Appian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $134.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

