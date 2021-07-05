Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $13.39 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

