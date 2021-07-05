Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $13.39 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95.
In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
