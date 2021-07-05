Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $14.20 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 424,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,233,000 after acquiring an additional 632,192 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,243,000 after acquiring an additional 949,570 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after buying an additional 2,231,766 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,554,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,070,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $40.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.