Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $14.21 Million in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 312,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,522 shares of company stock worth $9,713,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

