Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,311 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $449.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $459.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.