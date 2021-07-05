Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Amyris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 78,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 115,223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 845,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of AMRS opened at $16.62 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

