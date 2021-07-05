Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $136.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

