Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 92,874 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,874 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.26. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.