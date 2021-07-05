Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson Group worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

