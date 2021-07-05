Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 240,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.60% of Orion Energy Systems worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.48 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

