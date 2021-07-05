Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,097 Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of G. Willi-Food International worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,665,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.63.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

