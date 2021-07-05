Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 115,700 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.44% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNOB. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

