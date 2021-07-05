Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 125,900 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 116,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.22 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28.

