Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,800 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Tutor Perini worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $692.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

