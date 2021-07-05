Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,090 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $155.88 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

