Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 321,400 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Methanex worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

