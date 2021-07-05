Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GH opened at $124.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,199 shares of company stock worth $65,550,895. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

