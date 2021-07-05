Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,158,418 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,158,418 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 771,307 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,633,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 492,829 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2217 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

