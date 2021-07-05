Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,442 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 57,442 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

