Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 650,001 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.48% of Triumph Group worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Triumph Group stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.