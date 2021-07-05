Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 713,926 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,926 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,609,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,507,000 after acquiring an additional 693,473 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 248,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

